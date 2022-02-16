Considering the amount of money we spend on camera bodies and lenses, it stands to reason that we should choose a high quality camera bag capable of protecting our gear. If you’ve spent time any time researching higher end packs, you already know that the best bags on the market don’t come cheap, and rightly so. Fortunately, you now have an opportunity to pick up one of the best camera packs that money can buy and it won’t cost you a thing.

We’ve teamed up with f-stop for a special giveaway to offer one lucky winner an amazing new f-stop AJNA 37L DuraDiamond™ Essentials Bundle, which includes a pack, camera bag insert, and rain cover. As we discovered in a recent review, these backpacks are meant for photographers who want to protect their gear under the roughest conditions. We can confidently say that f-stop has earned its place at the top with expertly crafted camera packs that use extremely durable materials, offering some of the best protection possible for your camera gear.

The AJNA 37L DuraDiamond™ camera pack is part of the elite Mountain Series DuraDiamond™ Backpacks, and the new model we’re offering in this giveaway has benefitted from one of f-stop’s biggest updates, featuring several major upgrades from the earlier version. It’s worth noting that the DuraDiamond™ fabric used in the AJNA is proprietary to f-stop, and it is lighter and stronger than previously used fabrics. Multiple upgrades to storage and organizational features are available, and the camera pack includes the same 20-year warranty as all f-stop Mountain Series DuraDiamond™ Backpacks.

The Giveaway Prize – f-stop AJNA 37L DuraDiamond™ Camera Pack (with the Essentials Bundle)

f-stop has led the field in modular packs, bags and accessories for over 15 years, and the tradition continues with the AJNA 37L DuraDiamond™ Camera Pack. The AJNA 37L offers ample space as well as a complete carry system with virtually endless configurations to provide your perfect solution. This giveaway bundle also includes a rain cover and your choice between the Slope – Medium or Pro – Large Camera Inserts, which you can use to carry a large camera kit that might include multiple cameras and lenses.

f-stop Anja 37L DuraDiamond™ Camera Pack Specifications

BAG TYPE: Backpack / Backpacking

Backpack / Backpacking GEAR ACCESS TYPE: Main compartment opens from the back

Main compartment opens from the back CAPACITY: 37 Liters (Recommended up to 27 lbs / 12 kg)

37 Liters (Recommended up to 27 lbs / 12 kg) OUTER MATERIALS: DuraDiamond™ body fabric, Welded IP65 TPU weather proof zipper

DuraDiamond™ body fabric, Welded IP65 TPU weather proof zipper BUCKLE MATERIALS: Mostly Metal

Mostly Metal PADDING MATERIALS: Jersey laminated EVA-padded back panel, Hypalon reinforced

Jersey laminated EVA-padded back panel, Hypalon reinforced COLORS: Anthracite, (Gray) Cypress Green, Magma (Orange)

Anthracite, (Gray) Cypress Green, Magma (Orange) WEATHER PROOFING: Fully weather-proof exterior shell (Rain shell included)

Fully weather-proof exterior shell (Rain shell included) DIMENSIONS: 60.6 x 32.7 x 25.8 cm

60.6 x 32.7 x 25.8 cm INTERIOR SPACE:

Main Compartment: 29.5L (Pro Large ICU)

Top: 2.5L

Front: 3L

Side: 2x 1.1L

Main Compartment: 29.5L (Pro Large ICU) Top: 2.5L Front: 3L Side: 2x 1.1L CARRY-ON (AIRPLANE OVERHEAD BIN) COMPATIBLE? Yes

Yes WEIGHT: 1.47 kg (2.2 lbs) (no ICU inserts; large ICU: 0.76kg/1.71lb)

1.47 kg (2.2 lbs) (no ICU inserts; large ICU: 0.76kg/1.71lb) WARRANTY: 20-Year warranty, 45-day satisfaction guarantee

You can find an in-depth overview of all the specs for the AJNA 37L DuraDiamond™ here.

How to Enter the f-stop Anja 37L DuraDiamond™ Camera Pack Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. There are a total of 6 ways to enter and each entrant can gain over 20 entries if you complete all of the entry methods. Giveaway ends March 16th, 2022.

f-stop Gear AJNA 37L DuraDiamond™ Camera Pack Giveaway ($440 Value)!



Good luck!