There are many different USB microphones on the market to suit a wide range of uses. High-quality audio at a competitive price is the baseline requirement for a good microphone, but that is not enough to differentiate a product, so manufacturers are zeroing in on the specific needs of niches.

Who Is the Elgato Wave:3 For?

Streamers looking for something to easily link up with their setup.

Podcasters who need something that plugs in via USB that is hassle-free.

Conference callers who are ready to dish out for better audio than a regular gaming headset. This segment applies to all the people doing home office.

Design

Elgato Wave:3 packs some very well-optimized technology into its lightweight design. Mounted in its solid metal, padded-bottom desktop stand (included in the box), the rectangular Wave:3’s svelte good looks carry a tinge of vintage radio microphone vibes.

The Elgato Wave:3 is an unassuming microphone. It is small, coming in just: 153 x 66 x 40 mm / 6.0 x 2.6 x 1.6 in. and trimmed entirely in black.

Elgato conceals the Wave:3’s condenser mic capsule (the part that captures your sound waves) within a multilayered noise shield that acts as an internal pop filter against excessive plosive noises—such as “P’s,” “T’s,” and “K’s”—and the protective, perforated steel grille. All the internal circuitry and the control system reside in the small, lower portion of the mic.

Behind the flat, rectangular grille, a 17mm electret capsule delivers a cardioid pattern with a frequency range of 70Hz to 20kHz. It has a 24-bit depth and a maximum sample rate of 96kHz, both solid stats for this price range.

Up top, there is a capacitive mute button. Placing the microphone is going to be quite important for balancing an optimal performance. Here is a video that offers some tips. Also, you can use a Stream Deck and control distinct functions through its buttons.

The back panel houses a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for the included USB-C-to-USB-A cable.

Like many other products from the company, the hardware and software have been designed to be part of a whole ecosystem from Elgato.

Easy Set-up

Like a lot of detached USB microphones, the Elgato Wave:3 is geared toward making your audio setup simpler. Setting it up is easy: just plug it into your computer and you are ready to record. The cord that comes with the mic uses USB-A to connect to your PC, but the mic itself uses USB-C, so connecting it to those ports is straightforward too. Therefore, you can say it is a Plug and Play solution.

Elgato Wave:3 Link Software

You do not need to use the Wave Link software to use the Wave:3 with your computer as a mic. However, this free-to-download audio mixer offers some amazing functionality for blending different channels of audio—coming from any open software application on your computer, any audio routing utilities, and multiple microphones connected to your system.

The Wave Link app, which works for the Wave:3 and the lower-priced Wave:1 is a mixing station. Wave Link is primarily for those broadcasting live, but it is also very handy for anyone who uses applications where communication is a focal point. Once you get it up and running, having Wave Link on hand will save you time over dipping into Windows’ sound settings.

It is also here that the low-cut filter feature lives, removing deeper tones and ambient room sounds from the background of your audio. The software is especially useful just for daily listening, whether you use it for a streaming broadcast or for having conference calls at work.

The software is constantly receiving updates and upgrades. For instance, the last addition enhances VST support, allowing diverse sorts of functionalities, such as Noisegate.

Smart Processing

It may put a lot of stress on your computer for having such demanding applications running on your PC. Thus, Wave Link manages the program’s workload and uses less than 1% of the CPU.

By that, Wave Link optimizes the settings that best fit the platform you use. Not only does it manage the platform you are using, but it also caters to the PC and applications that support your stream.

Multi-channels

The Elgato Wave 3 Microphone can tackle multiple audio sources at once. This means that you can have your in-game audio, music, alerts, voice channel, and other sounds run in real-time.

You also have the option to reconfigure each audio source in the Wave Link software. It is also possible to edit the output audio to a specific area, either on the platform you are streaming or on the headphones you are using.

Wave:1 Vs. Wave:3

The Wave microphones come in two variants, the Wave:1, and Wave:3. The main visible difference between the two comes with the functions built into the clickable control dial. On the Wave:1 it controls the headphone volume and mute function. The Wave:3, on the other hand, adds a capacitive mute button to the top of the microphone and additional controls to the central dial. Underneath is a tiny line of LEDs that give a quick visual indicator of your levels and balance across these modes.

Elgato Wave:3 Mobility and Flexibility

No adapter is needed to fit the Wave:3 onto either of Elgato’s Wave Mic Arm or Wave Mic Arm LP (low-profile) microphone boom arms, both of which are very solid and well-constructed pieces. These mics arms have very flexible swivel ends that let you experiment with diverse angles to accommodate the mic. The Wave Mic Arm LP gives you very versatile mic placement options while staying low to the desktop, so it is especially good for spaces where you do not want a long, obtrusive thing standing up 60cm or more above your tabletop.

Tops

Sound quality

WaveLink software

Audio clipguard

Flops

No switchable mic patterns

No external pop filter included (although it caters a built-in filter as default in case this solution is enough for you)

Should You Buy It?

If your idea of the best microphone for vocals includes the convenience of direct USB connectivity, lightweight portability, and ease of use, the Elgato Wave:3 makes a lot of sense. In addition, the Wave Link software creates balanced Livestream mixes from up to nine software and microphone audio sources.

While the hardware is similar to other options in the market, the software is what differentiates Elgato Wave:3 and makes it stand out by far. Altogether, this is a great alternative not only for content creators but for common users who would want to upgrade their studio or home-office setup